Sivakarthikeyan’s fans take over the internet as they ask the makers for update from his upcoming film Doctor

Fans of Sivakarthikeyan took to Twitter and urged the makers to update them with the actor's upcoming film Doctor using #WeWantDoctorUpdate.

We all know that Sivakarthikeyan will be next seen in Doctor. The film is produced by Sivakarthikeyan's home banner SK Productions in association with KJR Studios. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Doctor has one more shooting schedule, after which it will be wrapped up. The final schedule will happen in Chennai suggest media reports. Now, fans of Sivakarthikeyan have taken over Twitter asking for an update from the makers about the film.

#WeWantDOCTORUpdate has been trending on the micro blogging website since morning as fans have been using the hashtag to ask for updates. It was reported a while back that the makers are eyeing to release the film during Diwali 2020. So far, two single tracks were released by the makers and both the songs turned out to be hits. Titled Chellamma, the first single track crossed 20 million views on YouTube in a month of its release. The second single track titled Nenjame was revealed on August 20, and it also received a positive response from the fans.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan thanks his fans and friends for their birthday wishes; Says they mean a lot to him

At a time when it was anticipated that the film might get a direct OTT release, this news about the makers’ plan to release the film during Diwali 2020 has come as a sweet surprise to the fans. Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan also has in his kitty a sci-fi movie titled Ayalaan directed by R Ravi Kumar. Ayalaan will have music by AR Rahman and it was reported earlier that the film will have Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×