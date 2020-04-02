Sivakarthikeyan’s Gaandakannazhagi song from Namma Veettu Pillai gets 100 million views on YouTube

Sivakarthikeyan's Gandhakkan Azhagi song from Namma Vettu Pillai has now reached 100 million views on YouTube.

In what came as an exciting piece of news to the fans of Sivakarthikeyan, his song from Gaandakannazhagi the movie Namma Veettu Pillai has now reached 10 crore views on video streaming app YouTube. This news has upped the excitement of the actor’s fans, and they shared the news across all social media platforms. It is to be noted that the song was liked mostly by kids, and it would be fair to say that there would be no party in Tamil Nadu without the famous Gumuru Tupuru Gumuru Tupuru beat.

Music director D Imman had produced wonderful music with the songs and background score for 'Namma Veetu Pillai', which was another reason for the movie’s success. The lyrics of the romantic number ‘Gandha Kannazhagi’ were written by Sivakarthikeyan. The song has been a favorite among fans for more than six months because of the enthralling vocals of Anirudh Ravichander and Neeti Mohan. Directed by Pandiraj, the film had Anu Emmanuel and Aishwarya Rajessh. The film also had Soori in a key role.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in PS Mithran directorial Hero. The film had Kalyani Priyadarshan, Arjun and Robo Shankar in key roles. He will be next seen in a fantasy movie Ayalan. Produced by Sivakarthikeyan’s home banner, 24 AM Productions along with KJR studios, Ayalaan has Yogi Babu and Karunakaran in key roles. Meanwhile, the Hero actor has also been working for his upcoming movie Doctor and the film’s shooting started in December last year. According to reports, the movie’s first shooting schedule has already been completed.

Credits :YouTube

