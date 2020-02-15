Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero to be released in Telugu as Shakthi; Deets inside

Kollywood movie Hero, which had Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, is all set to be released in Telugu as Shakthi.

Sivakarthikeyan’s last outing Hero, which had a decent run in Kollywood, is now all set to be released for the Telugu audience. The movie is being dubbed and released in Telugu as Shakthi, and media reports suggest that this dubbed version will hit the big screens this month end. It is to be noted here that that Arjun and Kalyani Priyadarshan, who play the key supporting roles in the film are popular names in Telugu.

Directed by PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame, the film was released ahead of New Year. In the film, Sivakarthikeyan played a superhero, whose intention was to provide quality education to the kids. George C William cranked the camera while Yuvan Shankar Raja composed music. Produced by KJR studios, the film hit the big screens on December 20, ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays. Meanwhile, actor Sivakarthikeyan is roped in to play the lead role in a movie directed by Kolamavu Kokila fame Nelson Dilipkumar. Titled Doctor, the film is bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan himself in association with KJR Studios.

#HeroFromToday pls go watch it in theatres.. tis s a team effort and as a team we hv tried something innovative.. hope u all will lik tis #Hero pic.twitter.com/4B0aRuqzzg — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) December 20, 2019

The Namma Vettu Pillai actor will also be seen playing the lead in Ayalaan, which is being directed by Indru Netru Naalai famed Ravikumar. Buzz is that Sivakarthikeyan will be seen in triple roles in the film. According to media reports, the story line, which will also involve aliens in it, will show Sivakarthikeyan in three different avatars. While the makers have released the film’s title look and motion poster, Sivakarthikeyan has been sharing working stills and BTS photos on his social media space.

Credits :Indiaglitz

Read More