Hero: PS Mithran pens down an emotional note after Sivakarthikeyan starrer's release

PS Mithran, the director of Sivakarthikeyan's Hero, sent out an emotional Tweet after the movie was released on Friday.

South star Sivakarthikeyan’s most expected movie with director PS Mithran was released today. It is a fantasy movie and Sivakarthikeyan will be seen in a superhero avatar for the first time. The trailer was released recently and it gives us a glimpse of Sivakarthikeyan’s superhero aspirations. The trailer shows a young Sivakarthikeyan obsessed with the famous Indian superhero – Shaktimaan. While Twitter is flooded with positive reviews about the film, the director sent out a touching tweet on Friday.

The director shared a picture of Sivakarthikeyan from the film and thanked the cast and crew for their efforts. He also requested fans to watch the movie in theaters. “#HeroFromToday #Hero This has been a complete team effort! Thank You #TeamHero Do watch it in theatres!”, the tweet read.

Check the tweet here:

As far as the technical aspects are concerned, George C William handled cinematography, while Yuvan Shankar Raja composed music. The movie was produced by KJR studios. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen romancing Sivakarthikeyan on screen in Hero. Action King Arjun, Robo Shankar and Abhay Deol have also played key roles in the film. PS Mithran’s previous film Irumbu Thirai, which spoke about the perils of technology was a huge success in the box office. Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan recently revealed on social media, the title of his next film, which is being directed by ‘Kolamavu Kokila’ fame Nelson Dilipkumar. The project titled 'Doctor' will be bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan himself in association with KJR Studios.

ALSO READ: Hero Movie Twitter Review: Check out the first reactions about Sivakarthikeyan's superhero film

ALSO READ: Looking forward to watch Hero? Here are 5 other Tamil fantasy movies that you shouldn’t miss

Check the trailer of Hero here:

Credits :Twitter

Read More