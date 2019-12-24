Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero in soup after assistant director cries foul; Read Details

In what comes as an unexpected twist, Sivakarthikeyan’s recently released film Hero is in trouble after an assistant director of Atlee, Bosco Prabhu, reportedly complained to the South Indian Film Writers' Association, that the director of Hero, PS Mithran has stolen his story and made 'Hero'. K Bhagyaraj, who is the director and president of South Indian Film Writers' Association, reportedly stated that Bosco, in his letter, had mentioned that his story was from 2017, which has a similar plot of Hero.

Apparently, K Bhagyaraj had written to director PS Mithran regarding the matter 20 days ago. However, there has been no response from the director yet. Directed by PS Mithran, Hero is a superhero thriller film. The film speaks about the importance of education system and how students should follow their passion. Produced by KJR Studios, the film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Abhay Deol and Arjun Sarja in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that PS Mithran will be joining hands with Karthi and the film will go on floors in April 2020. The film will be bankrolled by Lakshman who already produced Dev, which did not shine at the box office. Since Karthi is busy with the shooting of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, the makers will shoot Karthi’s portions after the magnum opus. PS Mithran’s previous movie with Vishal was a huge hit and it was lauded by critics and audiences.