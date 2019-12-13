Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero trailer OUT and it promises a fun filled entertainer with a strong message

Trailer of Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film Hero was released on Friday and it looks like a promising entertainer with fun-filled elements.

The trailer of Kollywood star Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero directed by Irumbu Thirai fame P.S Mithran was released on Friday. Produced by KJR studios, the film has Arjun Sarja, Abhay Deol and Ivana in prominent roles. The female lead will be played by Kalyani Priyadarshan, who is making her debut Tamil film with Hero. The Central Board of Film Certification awarded a clear ‘U’ certificate to the film.

Shivakarthikeyan’s super-hero aspirations are revealed in the introduction of the over two-minute trailer. Sivakarthikeyan (Shakthi) has been fantasizing Shakthiman ever since he was a child. It looks like the film will have portions that talk about the importance of education as the antagonist is totally against the idea of students and education. Bollywood actor Abhay Deol plays the baddie. Few dialogues in the film make it obvious that it also talks about how students should follow their passion. Meanwhile, actor Arjun appears as a professor who helps Sivakarthikeyan fight the villain.

By now, it is well known that Sivakarthikeyan is taking a superhero avatar in the film. The film has George C William for cinematography while Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music. Produced by KJR studios, the film is set to hit the big screens on December 20, ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays. Meanwhile, Actor Sivakarthikeyan recently revealed on social media, the title of his next film, which is being directed by ‘Kolamavu Kokila’ fame Nelson Dilipkumar. The project titled 'Doctor' will be bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan himself in association with KJR Studios. Watch Hero trailer here:

Credits :YouTube

Read More