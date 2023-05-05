SK21: Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi's new film goes on floors, Kamal Haasan snaps the clapboard for first shot

Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film, tentatively called SK21, has been launched today in a grand way in the presence of Kamal Haasan. Raaj Kamal Films International banner shared a video of the puja ceremony that shows the entire cast and crew including director Rajkumar Periasamy, music director GV Prakash and female lead star Sai Pallavi.

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi are coming together for the first time and fans can't wait to know what's in store for them with SK21. Kamal Haasan snapped the clapboard for the first shot today as the film's production has begun. GV Prakash Kumar will score music for Sivakarthikeyan's film while Kalaivanan R is onboard as an editor and costume designer is Kamal Haasan's personal stylist, Amrita Ram. Action director of the film is Stefan Richter, known for designing action for Bollywood movies like Dishoom, Kick 2, Shivaay and more.

The film is a tale of ‘Guts and Gore," and is going to be high on patriotism. Sivakarthikeyan's pairing with Sai Pallavi is something to watch out for. The movie begins filming today with a two-month schedule in Kashmir's stunning locations.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan has two releases this year- Ayalaan and Maaveeran.

Maaveeran is a comic action thriller film and will see Siva as a cartoonist. The film is directed by Madonne Ashwin and produced by Arun Viswa under Shanthi Talkies. There's an immense buzz that Sivakarthikeyan might change the release date of the film from August 11 to avoid box office clash with Rajinikanth's Jailer, which is releasing on August 10. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. The upcoming film also stars Aditi Shankar, Mysskin, and Telugu actor Sunil among others.

Ayalaan, on the other hand, is directed by R. Ravikumar. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar and Isha Koppikar, and is set to release this November.



