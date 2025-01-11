Sivakarthikeyan sends best wishes to Ajith for his 24H Series car racing in Dubai: 'Your unwavering passion...'

Ajith Kumar has been gaining all the spotlight lately, as he has participated in the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race along with other members of his own team, Ajith Kumar Racing.

While his fans have been going gaga over his achievements, another special someone has now lauded the veteran for his superb skills.

Well, it was his colleague and fellow actor, Sivakarthikeyan, who gave a major shoutout to AK on social media. Taking to his account on X (formerly Twitter), SK shared a picture of the star posing with his racing team members.

Check out Sivakarthikeyan’s post here:

Along with it, Sivakarthikeyan penned an endearing note of affection for the senior actor, lauding the latter’s passion and dedication towards racing and always inching towards success in whatever he does.

The Amaran star wrote, “Wishing the best, dear #AjithKumar Sir, for the 24H Series in Dubai! Your unwavering passion and dedication continue to inspire us all. May you achieve immense success in this as well, Sir.”

In other news, Ajith Kumar, in a recent interview with an international news outlet on the tracks at the Dubai 24H endurance race series, opened up about balancing his work as an actor as well as his long-standing passion for racing.

Advertisement

Well, in the viral video, AK could be heard spilling beans on his future plans for racing as he said, “I plan to pursue motorsports, not just as a driver but as a team owner as well. Until the racing season is on, I wouldn’t be signing on for films.”

On his film front, Ajith has two upcoming big releases, Vidamuyaarchi and Good Bad Ugly.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna teases Pushpa 2 director Sukumar with a not-so-nice photo as she misses him on his birthday