Sivakarthikeyan shares exciting news about his film Doctor: Two updates will be out tomorrow

The popular southern actor Sivakarthikeyan shared exciting news about his upcoming film titled Doctor. The southern actor shared a post on his Twitter account stating that two new updates about the much awaited drama Doctor will be out tomorrow on the occasion of Diwali. The post shared by the Hero actor read, "Tomorrow ,14th Nov 11am and 3pm Collision symbolCollision symbolThumbs upGrinning face with smiling eyesGrinning face with smiling eyes Pls use headphones appo dhan Dir @Nelsondilpkumar pesuradhu puriyum Grinning face with smiling eyesGrinning face with smiling eyesFolded hands @anirudhofficial @priyankaamohan @KalaiArasu_ @SKProdOffl @kjr_studios @KVijayKartik @nirmalcuts #DoctorUpdate."

The fans and followers of the southern actor are eagerly looking forward to the updates on the film Doctor. The film is helmed by director Nelson Dilipkumar. The news reports previously stated how the makers were going to share an update about the Sivakarthikeyan starrer. The post shared by the Namma Veettu Pillai actor has generated a lot of interest and intrigue among the fans and film audiences.

Sivakarthikeyan enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles. The southern actor featured in films like Sivakarthikeyan, Hero, Velaikkaran, Seemaraja and Kaaki Sattai.

