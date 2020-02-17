Sivakarthikeyan shares gripping first look of Doctor on his birthday; Check it out

The actor is being showered with amazing birthday wishes on social media and amidst this, Sivakarthikeyan has released the first look of Doctor.

Sivakarthikeyan has treated his fans with the first look of his upcoming film Doctor on his birthday and fan can't keep calm. The actor is being showered with amazing birthday wishes on social media and amidst this, Sivakarthikeyan has released the first look of Doctor and its gripping. Doctor's first look sees Sivakarthikeyan sitting on a chair with blood and bandage on his other hand. It remains to see if he plays a surgeon or murderer in the film. The much-anticipated look of the actor is more than what meets the eye.

Music by Anirudh, the makers of Doctor are eyeing for a September 2020 release. The makers have strictly kept the details about Sivakarthikeyan's look under wraps. The shooting of the film went on floors in the month of December last year and the first schedule has already completed. Doctor is written and directed by 'Kolamavu Kokila fame Nelson Dhilipkumar and with the mind-blowing first look of the film, fans can't wait to know what's in the stores for them. Priya Mohan will be seen opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the film. Doctor also stars Yogi Babu and Vinay in important roles. Check out the look below and let us know your thoughts on the same in the comment section below. Here is the first look of my next #DOCTOR #DoctorFirstLook pic.twitter.com/ztqfkG4TUY — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) February 17, 2020

Meanwhile, talking about his other upcoming film, Ayalaan, Sivakarthikeyan will be having three different avatars in Ravikumar directorial. Rakul Preet Singh will be playing the female lead role in the film. The music will be given by AR Rahman.

Credits :Twitter

Read More