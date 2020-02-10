Sivakarthikeyan shares picture from the sets of Ayalaan; Check it out

While the makers of Sivakarthikeyan’s next film had announced last week that the film has been titled Ayalaan, the actor took to his social media account and shared a picture from the sets of the movie. The picture shows a snap from the film’s climax scene. While fans are waiting to see new posters of the film, this picture was a treat for them. While revealing the title, the makers also shared a title look video.

Ayalaan, directed by Ravikumar, will have music by AR Rahman. It is to be noted that just like the director’s last movie Indru Netru Naalai, Ayalaan will also be a sci-fi comedy. It was reported earlier that the film will have Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady. It is expected that the makers will announce the rest of the cast soon. While Sivakarthikeyan’s last outing as a super hero in Hero was a grand success, it is widely expected that this new genre will be an interesting career move for Sivakarthikeyan.

Produced by Sivakarthikeyan’s home banner, 24 AM Productions along with KJR studios, Ayalaan has Nirav Shah for cinematography. The film also has Yogi Babu and Karunakaran in lead roles. Bollywood actor Sharad Kelkar will be seen on Kollywood big screens for the first time with Sivakarthikeyan in this film. Meanwhile, the Hero actor has also been working for his upcoming movie Doctor and he has started the shooting of Doctor’s next schedule. According to sources, the movie went on floors in the month of December last year and the first schedule has already been completed.