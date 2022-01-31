Sivakarthikeyan starrer action-comedy Don to release on March 25
Fans have some high expectations from Sivakarthikeyan’s action-comedy Don. Increasing the excitement, the actor has revealed the release date for his next with director Cibi Chakaravarthi. The much talked about project will be out in theatres on March 25. Unveiling the release date, the actor also shared a peppy song video from the film. The short fun clip has the actor dancing on the street, getting ready to have a blast.
Don will mark Cibi Chakaravarthi’s directorial debut; it is being backed by Allirajah Subaskaran of Lyca Productions. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan as lead and he has also co-produced the film under his home production, Sivakarthikeyan Productions banner. The project also stars S. J. Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Samuthirakani and Soori. The film will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and K. M. Bhaskaran has handled the cinematography.
Cibi Chakaravarthi has described Don as a stretched version of the pilot from Bittu, starring Kaali Venkat and Bala Saravanan. Touted as an action-comedy outing, the film revolves around college students. The first track from Don titled Jalabulajangu was released last month and it was lauded by the audiences.
In the meantime, Sivakarthikeyan is currently working on his Tollywood debut with tentatively titled SK20 with Anudeep. It was also recently confirmed that the actor will be doing a film with Rajkumar Periyasamy tentatively titled SK21, which will be produced by Raaj Kamal Films and Sony Pictures. The fans will get to see their beloved star a lot more on screen in 2022.
