Sivakarthikeyan starrer Don and his team shoot for a new schedule at Taj Mahal; See Viral PICS

Sivakarthikeyan is one of the most loved stars in the Tamil film industry. The actor will be seen next in the upcoming film titled Don, helmed by director Cibi Chakaravarthi. The latter has earlier assisted note filmmaker Atlee in movies like Mersal and Theri. For the unversed, the South star will reportedly play the role of a student of engineering in the new project which is going to be a wholesome entertainer.

In the latest update about the film, it is known that Sivakarthikeyan and his team are currently shooting at Taj Mahal, Agra. Currently, pics of Sivakarthikeyan and his cast are trending on social media platforms. The actor can be seen posing for a selfie in all smiles amid the beautiful background of the Taj Mahal.

If rain doesn't affect the shoot, then the Agra schedule will be wrapped up in a week. The talkie part of the film is already completed. The team of Don is progressing shoot at a fast pace and will next move to Coimbatore for a new schedule.

Don will have Samuthirakani, Kalaiarasan, SJ Suryah, and Soori in key roles. The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, while it will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Apart from this, Sivakarthikeyan currently awaits the release of the upcoming Tamil action-thriller Doctor. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and will be released on the OTT platform Hotstar very soon. He is also awaiting the release of the upcoming Tamil science-fiction thriller Ayalaan, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the female lead. He is reportedly in talks to team up with Jathi Ratnalu director KV Anudeep for an Indian film.