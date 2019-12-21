Sivakarthikeyan starrer Hero falls prey to online piracy; Read Details
Sivakarthikeyan starrer Hero hit the big screens yesterday and social media is flooded with great positive response. What comes as a usual shocker is that the film has been hit by online piracy and it was leaked on the internet hours after the movie’s release. Directed by PS Mithran, Hero is a superhero thriller film. The film speaks about the importance of the education system and how students should follow their passion. Produced by KJR Studios, the film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Abhay Deol and Arjun Sarja in prominent roles
#HeroFromToday #Hero #ஹீரோ
This has been a complete team effort!
Thank You #TeamHero
Do watch it in theatres! pic.twitter.com/5yWwrpLbdT
— PS Mithran (@Psmithran) December 20, 2019
As far as the technical aspects are concerned, George C William handled cinematography while Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music. The movie was produced by KJR studios. PS Mithran’s previous film Irumbuthirai,which spoke about the perils of technology was a huge success in the box office. Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan recently revealed the title of his next film, which is being directed by ‘Kolamavu Kokila’ fame Nelson Dilipkumar.The project titled 'Doctor' will be bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan himself in association with KJR Studios.
