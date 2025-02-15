Sivakarthikeyan tags Kamal Haasan with a special prefix, claims ‘Why restricting it with just…’

Sivakarthikeyan’s last film, the war biographical drama Amaran, recently completed 100 successful days post-theatrical release. And it was on February 14 when the makers and director of the movie organized an event for the same. As the evening was graced by everyone associated with the Tamil movie, it was Sivakarthikeyan’s special remark for Kamal Haasan that grabbed attention.

For the unversed, Kamal Haasan has produced the Sivakarthikeyan starrer war film that narrates the life and ultimate sacrifice of the martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan. Taking to the center stage at the event, the Parasakthi actor made a special comment about the senior star.

SK highlighted that now as Amaran is done and dusted, all eyes of the fans and him as well are on Kamal Haasan’s next project, Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam.

Moreover, Sivakarthikeyan remarked that since KH has barred anyone from calling him with the title ‘Ulaganayagan,’ he instead would give the veteran star a new name, Vinveli Nayagan, which means ‘hero of the space,’ especially after having watched the teaser of Thug Life.

Sivakarthikeyan said, “Vikram, Amaran is done. We are waiting for hat trick Thug Life... You told us not to call you Ulaganayagan. But Mani Sir released a beautiful teaser and gave us ‘Vinveli Nayagan’... Why restrict it just with ‘Ulagam’? Vinveli Nayagan is an apt one."

Well, it was back in November 2024 when the Indian 2 actor had dropped an official statement on social media, refraining everyone from calling him with titles and prefixes like Ulaganayagan.

He emphasized being simply referred to with his first name, rather than any other terms of endearment that they may have used for him, courtesy of his fan following.

Meanwhile, on their work front, both Sivakarthikeyan and Kamal Haasan have some exciting lineups of work.

While the former has Parasakthi with Sudha Kongara next, Kamal Haasan has Indian 3, besides Thug Life, panned out for him.