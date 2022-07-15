Sivakarthikeyan teams up with Madonne Ashwin for next Maaveeran; Mahesh Babu unveils announcement video

Sivakarthikeyan announced his next film titled Maaveeran with director Madonne Ashwin. The film has been announced with a video that gives a glimpse of the actor's character. Mahesh Babu launched the announcement video and it shows Sivakarthikeyan in a rustic avatar, also promises an action-packed film. It is a bilingual film and titled as 'Mahaveerudu' in Telugu.

According to reports, Maaveeran will go on the floors soon as the pooja ceremony took place today in Chennai. The film will commence regular shoot in August first week. The Sivakarthikeyan starrer has a Rajinikanth connection. Yes, the title of this movie is 'Maveeran' which was released in 1986 directed by Rajasekar starring Rajinikanth. His look in the film resembles to Rajinikanth from Thalapathi movie.

Mandonne Ashwin is known for much acclaimed film Mandela, which starred Yogi Babu and bagged many prestigious awards including Best Direction and Best Film.

Bharath Sankar will be scoring the music, while Vidhu Ayyanna will be handling the camera. Reportedly, Kiara Advani is roped in to play the role of the female lead. However, nothing is confirmed as the makers didn't officially announce the details of the cast and crew yet.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan will be seen next in KV Anudeep's bilingual film Prince, which is set for theatrical. Release for Diwali.

Maria Ryaboshapka is the female lead. He also has a Tamil film, directed by Rajkumar Periaswamy and bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's production house Raj Films and Sony Pictures Films India. Titled SK21, Sai Pallavi is the leading lady.