Sivakarthikeyan to collaborate with Good Night director Vinayak Chandrasekaran? Director sparks buzz with b'day post

Sivakarthikeyan is celebrating his 40th birthday on February 17, 2025. With wishes pouring in from all around, Good Night director Vinayak Chandrasekaran also penned a post for the actor.

Amidst the celebrations, industry insider Sreedhar Pillai has reported that the director and the Amaran actor will be collaborating soon for a film. While more details and an official confirmation about the project are yet to be made, it seems that the movie will be a content-oriented commercial flick.

Sharing the birthday post for Sivakarthikeyan, the Good Night director wrote, “Happy Birthday, Anna. @Siva_Kartikeyan Keep inspiring us!”

See the post here:

Vinayak Chandrasekaran’s previous movie, Good Night, was a romantic comedy featuring Manikandan in the lead role. Released in 2023, the film told the story of an IT employee, Mohan, who suffers from a snoring problem and how it affects his daily life and marriage.

The movie, which is available for streaming on JioHotstar, was a hit upon its release and received positive reviews from critics. Apart from Manikandan, the film also featured Meetha Raghunath, Ramesh Thilak, Raichal Rabecca, Balaji Sakthivel, and several others in key roles.

Moving forward, Sivakarthikeyan has created quite a buzz on the internet as he unveiled the first look and teaser of his upcoming release, Madharasi. The film, which marks Sivakarthikeyan’s 23rd cinematic venture, is directed by AR Murugadoss, marking his return to direction after a hiatus.

The movie is expected to be an action-packed venture with an ensemble cast, including Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jamwal, Biju Menon, and many more in key roles. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Furthermore, Sivakarthikeyan is also playing the lead role in Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. The film, touted to be a period drama, features Ravi Mohan as the main antagonist, with actors Atharvaa Murali and Sreeleela playing pivotal characters.