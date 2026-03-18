Sivakarthikeyan to remake Kannada black comedy film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare in Tamil? Find out

Sivakarthikeyan had earlier announced that director Ammamuthu Surya would helm his next production venture. Now, it appears that the film might be a remake of the popular Kannada comedy Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare .

Sivakarthikeyan to remake Kannada film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare?

According to Valai Pechu, Sivakarthikeyan’s next project under the banner of Sivakarthikeyan Productions is expected to be a remake of the Kannada black comedy film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, directed by Nithin Krishnamurthy.

The film follows a group of students who become suspects in the death of their hostel warden. Confused about what to do with the body, they band together to dispose of it before it’s too late. The rest of the film explores the chaotic night they endure and whether they manage to survive it.

The black comedy stars Prajwal BP, Manjunath Nayaka, Rakesh Rajkumar, Srivatsa Shyam, Tejas Jayanna Urs, Shreyas Sharma, and Bharath Vasisht as Kashi, among others. Apart from the main cast, the film also featured cameo appearances by Ramya, Rishab Shetty, Pawan Kumar, Shine Shetty, and Diganth.

Interestingly, the Kannada film was partially reshot and released in Telugu as Boys Hostel. The Telugu version featured Rashmi Gautam and Tharun Bhascker in place of Ramya and Diganth, respectively.

While unconfirmed, the Ammamuthu Surya directorial is expected to feature Sivakarthikeyan in the cameo role originally played by Rishab Shetty in the Kannada version.

Sivakarthikeyan’s work front

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the lead role in Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. The film is a period political drama set in 1960s Tamil Nadu. Apart from him, it also stars Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, and Atharvaa Murali in pivotal roles. It is currently available for streaming on ZEE5.

Looking ahead, Sivakarthikeyan will headline the film Seyon, directed by Sivakumar Murugesan. The rural entertainer is being produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), and its teaser was recently unveiled. Reports also suggest that Bhagyashri Borse is in talks to play the co-lead.

Moreover, Sivakarthikeyan is also set to collaborate with Venkat Prabhu on another upcoming project.

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