Sivakarthikeyan is currently filming his upcoming projects, Seyon and the tentatively titled SK27. Now, it appears that the actor might headline another project with director Vivek Athreya at the helm.

Sivakarthikeyan to work with Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s Vivek Athreya?

According to Movies Singapore, Telugu media reports suggest that Sivakarthikeyan is set to collaborate with Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Ante Sundaraniki director Vivek Athreya. Although further details about the proposed project have not been revealed, the collaboration is reportedly expected to take place only after Sivakarthikeyan wraps up work on Seyon, SK27, and his upcoming film with director Cibi Chakaravarthi.

Reportedly, Vivek Athreya had previously narrated scripts to actors Suriya and Karthi as well. However, neither the filmmaker nor the actor has officially confirmed the collaboration so far.

While his proposed collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan remains uncertain, Vivek Athreya will next direct the comedy entertainer Thulabharam, starring Ravi Teja, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Anaswara Rajan, JD Chakravarthy, and others in key roles.

Sivakarthikeyan’s work front

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the lead role in Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. The film featured Ravi Mohan as the primary antagonist, with Sreeleela and Atharvaa Murali in key roles.

Up next, the actor will headline Seyon , directed by Sivakumar Murugesan. The action drama is produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran's Raaj Kamal Films International in association with Turmeric Media. The film is expected to release during Pongal 2027 and features Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, with Raj B. Shetty in a key role.

Although the official release date is yet to be announced, Seyon is reportedly eyeing an April 7, 2027, theatrical release. According to reports, the makers are considering this date only if Mahesh Babu's Varanasi gets postponed.

Meanwhile, SK27 is an upcoming action entertainer that recently went on floors. Directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan, the project marks his second feature film, after Parking.

Kayadu Lohar plays the female lead, while Parithabangal fame Sudhakar and George Maryan are also part of the cast in key roles. Sai Abhyankkar serves as the film's composer.

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