Sivakarthikeyan turns 40: Sudha Kongara drops BTS clip from Parasakthi; Kamal Haasan wishes success for the actor

Sivakarthikeyan is one of the most sought-after Tamil stars at the moment and has several films lined up ahead. The actor has been delivering blockbusters for quite some time now, and fans are excited about his future projects. Today, SK celebrates his 40th birthday and he has received some special wishes from two big names from the industry.

First up, it was Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi director Sudha Kongara who wished the actor on his birthday. Taking to her account on X (formerly Twitter), the filmmaker dropped a behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming movie, wherein she could be seen guiding SK through several scenes and sequences.

Check out the video here:

Along with it, she penned a candid note and wrote, “Happy bday hero !!! @Siva_Kartikeyan You are an absolute delight to work with cos finally it’s the journey and the company that makes one want to continue making cinema! #Parasakthi.”

Meanwhile, veteran actor Kamal Haasan also gave a happy shoutout to Sivakarthikeyan on his birthday. For the unversed, the senior actor recently turned producer for the latter’s previous film Amaran, which turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

Take a look at the post here:

Dropping a picture of the duo from the recent Amaran 100 Days event, Kamal Haasan wrote, “I wish my brother Sivakarthikeyan a happy birthday and may his hard work in entertaining people with his unique talent and his love for cinema continue forever, and may he continue to achieve success.”

Besides Parasakthi, all eyes are on Sivakarthikeyan’s next project with filmmaker AR Murugadoss, which is set to be unveiled on his birthday today. The movie is deemed to be an action thriller and was announced back in September 2023.