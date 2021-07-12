Sivakarthikeyan blessed with a baby boy; Pens an emotional note as he shares photo of baby and his late father

Sivakarthikeyan took to Twitter and announced the birth of his second child, a baby boy today. The actor also shared a photo of his son’s hand and penned an emotional note.

Sivakarthikeyan is a brilliant actor, doting husband, and loving father. He announced that there is an addition to his family as he welcomed a baby boy. The actor took to Twitter and made the announcement. He shared a photo of the baby's hand holding his fingers with his late father G Doss' photo in the background and also penned an emotional note. Sharing the beautiful news to his fans and well-wishers, Sivakarthikeyan wrote in Tamil, which is loosely translated as, “Today, after 18 years, my father is holding my hands as my son. Tearful thanks to my wife Aarthi, who eased several years of my pain by enduring extreme pain.”

The actor further also mentioned that the baby and mother are doing fine. The beautiful post is trending on social media with fans and celebs congratulating the actor and his family. Take a look at the post:

Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi got married in 2010. They have an 8-year-old daughter.

Also Read: Sivakarthikeyan to make his debut in Telugu with Jathi Ratnalu director Anudeep KV?

On the work front, the Hero actor currently awaits the release of the upcoming Tamil action-thriller Doctor. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and will be released on the OTT platform Hotstar very soon. He is also awaiting the release of the upcoming Tamil science-fiction thriller Ayalaan. Tipped to be a film centered on a lost alien who finds a friend in Sivakarthikeyan’s character, the film has been directed by Ravi Kumar and features Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady. Sivakarthikeyan was shooting for director Cibi Chakravarthi's Don, before the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic and is yet to resume shoot post lockdown.

Credits :Sivakarthikeyan Twitter

Share your comment ×