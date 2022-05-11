Sivakarthikeyan welcomes 'talented' Sai Pallavi on board as female lead for his next with Kamal Haasan; PICS

Sivakarthikeyan's next film is directed by Rajkumar Periaswamy and bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's production house Raj Films and Sony Pictures Films India. The film, which is tentatively titled SK21, announced talented actress Sai Pallavi as the female lead. The makers shared a few pics of Pallavi with Kamal Haasan and others as they welcomed her on board.

Sivakarthiekyan also welcomed Sai Pallavi with a sweet note as he tweeted, "Welcome @Sai_Pallavi92. Happy to work with a super-talented actor. Looking forward." Sai Pallavi sent in her good wishes to his film Don as she commented, "Thank you! I’m elated to be working with someone as hard working and dedicated as you are. And My best wishes to you & the team for Don!"

Check out pics here:

This is the first time Sivakarthiekyan and Sai Pallavi are teaming up. Though the details about the plot are kept under wraps, it is speculated. that the film will either be a period drama or a superhero vehicle.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming Telugu film Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati. Helmed by director Venu Udugula, the films follow the tale from the Naxalite movement which took place in the Telangana region in the 1990s. Virata Parvam will release worldwide in theatres on July 1st.

Sivakarthikeyan, on the other hand, is also looking forward for the release of his next titled Don, directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi.

