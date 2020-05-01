Sivakarthikeyan will not feature in Pawan Kalyan's film with director Krish? Find Out

The news reports add that Sivakarthikeyan starring in Pawan Kalyan's film were just rumours. The makers so far did not make any announcements about the Namma Veettu Pillai actor featuring in the Krish directorial.

The latest news update about Pawan Kalyan's film with director Krish, suggests that Sivakarthikeyan will not be featuring in it. The news reports state that the Hero actor will not be starring in the film. The news reports add that Sivakarthikeyan starring in Pawan Kalyan's film were just rumours. The makers so far did not make any announcements about the Namma Veettu Pillai actor featuring in the Krish directorial. The south star Pawan Kalyan will be playing the lead part in the Krish directorial which is tentatively called, Virupaksha.

News reports about this film suggest that the Pawan Kalyan starrer is a period drama, and will revolve around the Aurangzeb era. The film's central idea will reportedly be based on the Kohinoor diamond. The makers of the film are keeping all details under wraps. The actor cum politician Pawan Kalyan will be seen in a never seen before avatar. The Power Star is also looking forward to the film called Vakeel Saab. This film is helmed by Venu Sriram. The south drama is a remake of the Bollywood film Pink. Pawan Kalyan is essaying the role which was originally played by the megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan.

The fans and followers of the Power Star are eagerly looking forward to the film. The first look of the film Vakeel Saab has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and audience members. The film will see Pawan Kalyan in an intense role.

(ALSO READ: Namma Veettu Pillai's Sivakarthikeyan to star in Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film with director Krish? Find Out)

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×