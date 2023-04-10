Sivakarthikeyan wins Most Elegant Personality award: Thank you all in Tamil Nadu, you've made it possible

Known for his roles in films like Mr. Local, Doctor and Don, Kollywood's Prince Sivakarthikeyan made a classic appearance at the red carpet of Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2, held in Mumbai on April 7. At his first-ever event in Mumbai, Sivakarthikeyan was honoured for being the 'Most Elegant Personality'. Presented by Boney Kapoor, Sivakarthikeyan in his winning speech, thanked his fans in Tamil Nadu for all the love and support.

"Elegant is always compared with the character more than how we dress so I believe in that. The character should be as appealing as possible and that's what I want to practice," said Sivakarthikeyan in his winning speech. "Thank you Pinkvilla and everyone in Tamil Nadu, you all made it possible," said the actor as he received the award from Boney Kapoor at Pinkvilla's Style Icons 2.

Listen to our man of style, Sivakarthikeyan's winning speech below:

Siva is known for being cool and composed and the same reflects in his style. He always appears very suave and debonair.

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan will be seen next in Ayalaan. The sci-fi comedy film is all set to release this year on Diwali. Directed by R. Ravikumar, and produced by Kotapadi J. Rajesh under KJR Studios, Ayalaan also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar and Isha Koppikar in key roles.

Besides this, he has two films- Maaveeran and an untitled film called SK24. Both films are currently in the pre-production stage.



