Sivakarthikeyan wishes to see MS Dhoni's helicopter shot; requests him to rejoin the Indian Test Cricket Team

Sivakarthikeyan requests Mahendra Singh Dhoni to keep playing cricket for at least another 5 years and wishes to see his helicopter shot.

Sivakarthikeyan, known for his music compositions and Tamil films is currently gearing up for his next release Hero. The PS Mithran directorial also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Abhay Deol, Arjun, and Ivana in pivotal roles and is slated for December 20, 2019 release. As the action thriller is just a few days away from hitting the screens, the star cast has gone on a promotional spree in order to skyrocket the buzz around it.

Recently, the team of Hero headed to MA Chidambaram Stadium, where the first ODI of Indian Vs West Indies took place. As they promoted their upcoming film, actor Sivakarthikeyan, being a true fan of cricket spoke about Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Caption cool of the Indian Cricket Team. M.S. Dhoni retired from test cricket on December 30, 2014. In an interactive session with host Bhavna Balakrishnan, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that he wishes to see M.S. Dhoni's helicopter shot and requested him to rejoin the Indian Test Cricket Team.

The actor requested him to keep playing matches for at least another 5 years and complimented him, calling the cricket fit and fine. He asked Mahendra Singh Dhoni to play cricket for the sake of his fans and expressed his admiration for him. He addressed the cricketer as 'Thala Dhoni sir' and showed respect for him.

