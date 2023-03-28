Sivakarthikeyan wraps up his portions for Maveeran set for Bakrid release

Sivakarthikeyan is one of Tamil cinema’s most valued stars with a string of blockbusters to his name. The actor has been busy with the shoot of his action film Maveeran and as per the latest reports Sivakarthikeyan has wrapped up his portions for the film. The film which has been in production for more than a year now will be his next theatrical release. The film directed by “Mandela” fame Ashwin Madonne had its title reveal teaser come out a few months ago to a great reaction on social media.

Maveeran is scheduled for Bakrid release on 29th June this year

Maveeran is rumoured to be a high-octane action film with doses of political commentary in its narration. Aditi Shankar, daughter of veteran filmmaker Shankar will be seen sharing screen space with Sivakarthikeyan in the film. The movie produced by Arun Viswa under the banner Shanthi Talkies has officially completed the majority of its shoot with only a minor percentage remaining to be completed in the coming days. The film has also got a confirmed release date for Bakrid release on June 29th as per the latest reports.

Ayalaan is finally back on track and set for release



Sivakarthikeyan, recently also gave away some hot updates on his upcoming science fiction project Ayalaan which has been on the back burner for a while now owing to production delays, finally getting ready for its post-production works. The film has been delayed for a wide variety of financial reasons and controversies and the latest updates from the star have made the fans excited for his line-up of films for this year which is to follow his good run of youthful blockbusters like Doctor and Don and revive the failure of Prince which was his last release.

