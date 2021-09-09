Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor to get a grand theatrical release in October: This decision is only for fans

In what has come as exciting news to the fans of Sivakarthikeyan, the makers of Doctor have announced the film’s new release date. Tamil film Doctor will release in theatres only in the month of October. However, an official release date is yet to be decided and announced.

Sharing the big news, makers wrote, "Set all the speculations aside. Get ready for your laughter shot! #Doctor is coming to the big screen in October 2021!Partying face

This decision is only for the fans and our dearest theatre owners."

Set all the speculations aside. Get ready for your laughter shot! #Doctor is coming to the big screen in October 2021!

This decision is only for the fans and our dearest theatre owners #DoctorInTheatres @Siva_Kartikeyan @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @SKProdOffl pic.twitter.com/rmDOqV2PVc — KJR Studios (@kjr_studios) September 9, 2021

Doctor has been postponed way too many times. Firstly the makers release the film as they didn’t want it to clash with the Tamil Nadu elections, then due to coronavirus pandemic. Due to the long delay, there were also rumors that Doctor was opting for OTT release. However, seems like they were just mere rumours, as Doctor is all set for a grand release in theatres and fans are way beyond happy with this big news. #DoctorInTheatres is already trending on social media.

Tipped to be another dark comedy, the story of Doctor apparently revolves around a kidney transplant racket. Doctor, which is one of the most anticipated films of Tamil, will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Priyanka Mohan will be seen as the leading lady. So far, the makers have released video songs, and both are huge hits. Nelson Dilipkumar has helmed the most awaited Kollywood project. So far, the makers have released three songs and posters, and all of them turned out to be huge hits.