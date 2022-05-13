Sivakarthikeyan's Don is a hit or flop? Here's what the audience has to say

Don starring Sivakarthikeyan, SJ Suryah, Priyanka Mohan and Samuthirakani is finally out in cinemas. Directed by Cibi Chakravarthi, the coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama is getting a pretty good response from the audience and critics alike.

A Twitter user wrote, "#DON (Tamil). #Sivakarthikeyan in superb form. #PriyankaMohan gets the usual motivating girlfriend role. Fun elements work big time at places. Messy flow, situations & characters are not knitted neatly, feels like scenes are randomly placed. Usual clichéd emotions. MIXED BAG!."

Another moviegoer who watched the film called it a 'blockbuster'. Anirudh Ravichander's music has once again managed to create the magic, blending right with the emotions. Don is getting positive reviews for the performances and screenplay.

Are you planning to watch Don this weekend? Well, check out what the audience has to say before you decide to invest your time and money in the newly released Tamil film starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.

The actor's fan from Denver got an opportunity to watch the Tamil film and was amazed by the 90 per cent occupancy on FDFS. "Denver is a very small market for Indian movies compared to other major cities in US. I have been to FDFS for almost all 4 major Tamil heroes here. But to get 90 percent occupancy on FDFS Thursday night(with kids) shows how widespread #SK fanbase is.. #Don definitely a winner !," Tweeted a fan from Denver, the capital of Colorado.

Don is produced under his Sivakarthikeyan Productions banner with cinematography and editing by K. M. Bhaskaran and Nagooran respectively. The major part of Don has been shot across Tamil Nadu including Coimbatore, Chennai, Pollachi and Udumalaipettai and a song was filmed in Agra.