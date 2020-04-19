Sivakarthikeyan's Hero pulled down from OTT platforms; Here's why

A few days after being released on OTT platforms, Sivakarthikeyan's Hero has been pulled down from everywhere due to plagiarism charges.

Director PS Mithran's Hero starring Sivakarthikeyan released in 2019 and the film opened to a good response at the box office. Sivakarthikeyan played the role of a superhero avatar for the first time and this is one of the highlights of the film. Meanwhile, the film was recently aired on television and released OTT platforms. However, a few days after being released on OTT platforms, Hero has been pulled down from everywhere due to plagiarism charges. According to media reports, the Madras High Court has issued an interim injunction to ban the film from its release on OTT platforms and other places. This is due to an aspiring director named Bosco Prabhu, who had accused the filmmaker of plagiarism.

Bosco Prabhu had reportedly registered his script titled Vetri on 26.04.2017 with the South Indian Writers' Association. Since the case is still in sub judice, Amazon Prime has taken down the film from their streaming app and is not available for the audience to watch. In 2019, ahead of the film's release, PS Mithran reacted to the controversy.

He had said, "We incorporated many stories from newspaper articles and real-life incidents in the final script. They (Writers' Union) are speaking only on the basis of the synopsis. We worked for 446 days on the film, and I have an entire audio recording of the process. It is my filmmaking Bible."

George C William handled cinematography, while Yuvan Shankar Raja composed music. The movie was produced by KJR studios. The film stars Abhay Deol, Arjun and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles.

