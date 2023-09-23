Sivakarthikeyan's long-awaited film Ayalaan joins Sankranthi race for release; Check out new poster

Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh's long-awaited film Ayalaan is gearing up for release next year. The highly anticipated film is all set to join the Sankranti race in 2024. The makers announced this big news by sharing a new poster of the actor and thanked fans for their patience.

The teaser of Sivakarthikeyan starrer Ayalaan will be released in the first week of October. The film will clash at the box office with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Ravi Teja's Eagle, Nagarjuna's Saami Ranga and Hanuman. The makers also apologized to fans for the delay as they needed extra time for the best quality output.

They penned a long note on X that reads, "It's going to be an extraterrestrial treat this Pongal/Sankranti With the primary goal of ensuring that our #Ayalaan reaches its full potential, we believe some extra time will allow us to enhance the film's quality for a remarkable viewing experience. We are confident that the wait will be worth it, and it will be a celebration in theaters. You've waited so long for this and all we could ask is for a few more months. As a gratitude for your love, we are bringing you #AyalaanTeaser in the first week of October.We look forward to welcoming our visitor this Pongal/Sankranti."

About Ayalaan

Directed by R. Ravikumar, Ayalaan is one of the most expensive films in Sivakarthikeyan’s career that has been in the making since 2016. The film was initially planned to be released in 2021 but was postponed multiple times indefinitely. Ayalaan was announced to release for Diwali this year but due to post-production work and CG, it got delayed again. Now, finally, Ayalaan is up for the January release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film is about a guy who comes across an alien presence and the ensuing adventures. Rakul Preet Singh is the female lead of the film. Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Banupriya, Balasaravanan and others are also part of the cast. Ayalaan is produced by 24AM Studios and distributed by KJR Studios.



