Sivakarthikeyan's mass entertainer 'Maaveeran' goes on floors with Mahurat pooja in Chennai

Sivakarthikeyan has gone back to his mass avatar for Madonne Ashwin's directorial Maaveeran. This highly-awaited drama went to the floors after a mahurat ceremony in Chennai yesterday. Director S S Shankar also graced the event. This bilingual drama has already created a huge buzz among the netizens. Recently, filmmaker S Shankar's daughter Aditi Shankar joined the cast of the movie as the leading lady. This is going to be her second Kollywood project to date.

Sharing her excitement, Aditi Shankar Tweeted, "Super excited and honoured to announce my next #Maaveeran with the sensational @Siva_Kartikeyan siraward winning director @madonneashwin produced by the enthusiastic @iamarunviswa sir @ShanthiTalkies & the whole team @vidhu_ayyanna @bharathsankar12 @philoedit @DoneChannel1."

Meanwhile, she recently marked her acting debut with Karthi's upcoming drama, Viruman. The venture is slated for a theatrical release on the 12th of August this year. Aditi Shankar has also crooned the Madura Veeran track from Virumaan.

Coming back to Maaveeran, the film will also be released in Telugu under the name Mahaveerudu. Superstar Mahesh Babu launched the announcement video of the drama, which showed Sivakarthikeyan in a rugged avatar. Bharath Sankar rendered the music for the flick, while Philomin Raj handles has headed the editing department. Meanwhile, Vidhu Ayyanna looked after the cinematography.

Additionally, Sivakarthikeyan has also signed up to play the lead in director Anudeep KV's Telugu-Tamil bilingual drama titled Prince. Touted to be an out-and-out family entertainer, Narayan Das Narang, Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Suresh Babu are jointly backing the film under their banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Productions and Shanthi Talkies. The storyline of the movie is set against the backdrops of Pondicherry in India and London in the United Kingdom.