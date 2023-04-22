Sivakarthikeyan's Maveeran gets a release date; Gives glimpse of the shoot in BTS video

Sivakarthikeyan is one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema with an array of films in his kitty. The actor will be seen next in Maaveeran, which is being directed by “Mandela” fame Madonne Ashwin. The film has been in production for close to a year now and the team released a title announcement teaser released a few months back which got great reviews online. The team has now come out with a behind-the-scenes video, officially announcing the release date of the movie for August 11th. The film will see Sivakarthikeyan share the screen with Aditi Shankar, director Mysskin, and Yogi Babu among others.

Sivakarthikeyan announces the release date for Maaveran

Sivakarthikeyan shared the behind-the-scenes video on his social media channels, where he wrote, “ My dear brothers and sisters, see u in theatres #MaaveeranFromAugust11th” The film bankrolled by Arun Viswa under the banner of Shanthi Talkies and is touted to be an action drama, designed as a political commentary as indicated in the teaser released months ago. The cinematography is being handled by Vidhu Ayyanna and the film is edited by Philomin Raj. Bharath Sankar will be scoring the music and background score for the film with stunt coordination handled by Phoenix Prabhu

Upcoming films

Sivakarthikeyan will be next seen in Ayalaan, a science fiction project which has been on the back burner for a while now owing to production delays, finally getting ready for its post-production works. The film has been delayed for a wide variety of financial reasons and controversies and the latest updates from the star have made the fans excited for his line-up of films for this year which is to follow his good run of youthful blockbusters like Doctor and Don and revive the failure of Prince which was his last release.

