Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi faces legal trouble as Vijay Antony challenges title rights

Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Antony are currently at odds over the title of their films. On Wednesday, both actors unveiled the first glimpses of their upcoming movies. While Sivakarthikeyan's movie is titled Parasakthi, Vijay Antony's film is named Paraashakthi. However, the latter was not pleased and promptly issued a public statement.

The actor confirmed that his production house, Vijay Antony Pictures, is officially registered under the Producers category with membership number 21554. The statement also clarified that the title Paraashakthi (Telugu) has been registered in his favor. Meanwhile, the Tamil title of his upcoming movie is Shakti Tirumagan

Later, Dawn Pictures responded by sharing letters on social media. The letters confirmed that they own the title Parasakthi in both Tamil and Telugu. Issued by the Tamil and Telugu Producers Council, the documents stated that the title had been officially approved.

Soon after the whole row erupted, netizens took to the comments to share their reactions. A social media user wrote, "Leave the parashakthi with one and only sivaji ganesan. It will be a tribute to him," while another commented, "Telugu title registered by Antony sir letter shows July 2024 date. Ur letter shows the January 2025 date."

This is not the first time that the title Parasakthi has landed in trouble. According to Indiaglitz, the Sivaji Social Welfare Association objected to the use of the title and stated that the name holds great historical and cultural value in Tamil cinema. The 1952 classic starring Sivaji Ganesan was not just a film but a landmark moment for the industry. The association fears that reusing the title could take away from its legacy.

The group also referred to previous controversies regarding the reuse of the title. In one case, it was altered to Meendum Parasakthi after facing similar resistance. They criticized the rising trend of reusing elements from classic films in Tamil cinema. The association has asked the filmmakers to reconsider the title. They warned of protests if their request is ignored.