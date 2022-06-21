Sivakarthikeyan's Prince postponed; Shares hilarious video with KV Anudeep to announce new release date

Sivakarthikeyan's next with Jathi Ratnalu director KV Anudeep created a great amount of buzz ever since its inception. The film, which is slated to release on August 31, has now got postponed. The makers shared a hilarious video featuring Sivkarthikeyan, Anudeep to announce new release date. Prince is now rescheduled to hit the theaters on Diwali.

The video shows Sivakarthikeyan and director Anudeep KV having a candid conversation and pulling each others' legs as Sathyaraj and Maria Ryaboshapka joined the conversation to finally announce the new release date. With this video, the film has yet again raised expectations among audiences and fans can't wait to watch it on the big screen. Also, Sivkarthikeyan's Prince will clash at the box office with Karthi's action film Sardar, which is slated to release on Diwali too.

Watch Prince video here:

After unveiling the title poster. which showed Sivakarthikeyan as a peacemaker, the makers also released a second poster from the film featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Maria Ryaboshapka. The duo makes for an adorable on-screen pair in the poster.

Prince will release in Telugu and Tamil and will also mark the debut of Sivakarthikeyan in Tollywood. Billed to be an out-and-out family entertainer, Narayan Das Narang, Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Suresh Babu are jointly bankrolling the movie under their banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Productions and Shanthi Talkies. The film’s story is set against the backdrops of Pondicherry in India and London in the United Kingdom.

On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan will also work alongside Kamal Haasan in Rajkumar Periaswamy's directorial, tentatively titled SK21. Backed by Kamal Haasan's production house Raj Films and Sony Pictures Films India, the film stars Sai Pallavi as the female lead.