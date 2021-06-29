Sivakartikeya’s Doctor to release directly on the OTT platform in four languages

Sivakartikeya’s Doctor, the most anticipated Tamil film, is all set to skip theatrical release and opt for an OTT release.

Yet again due to the second wave of coronavirus, movies are opting for OTT releases. One such big and much awaited film of Tamil superstar Sivakarthikeya's Doctor is opting for a direct OTT release. Doctor, which was originally scheduled to release on March 26, 2021, skipped the theatrical release and is all set to release on the OTT platform.

Doctor, one of the most anticipated films of Tamil, is all set to premiere on the OTT platform, Disney Hostar. An official release date is yet to be announced. Doctor will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Doctor has been eyeing a theatrical release since last year. However, the release has been stalled for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tipped to be another dark comedy, the story of Doctor apparently revolves around a kidney transplant racket. The film is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame. Doctor marks the debut of Priyanka Arul Mohan in the Tamil industry. Doctor also stars Vinay, Yogi Babu, Ilavarasu and Archana in supporting roles. The film is bankrolled by KJR Studios in association with Sivakarthikeyan’s home banner. Doctor will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, making this the composer’s sixth project with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.

A few days ago, producer Rajesh Kotapadi tweeted saying, "You have been asking us for updates about #Doctor every day. As a Producer, I'm bearing all the financial and material constraints caused by COVID-19 with a fully ready film in hand. I'm doing everything within my power to get the film the right release. Losing near and dear ones to the second wave on another hand." So, the announcement of Doctor OTT release came as a surprise, however, fans are also excited to be able to watch the film.

