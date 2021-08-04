Sivakartikeyan introduces his son Gugan Doss; Shares an adorable photo with the baby boy

Apart from being a talented actor, Sivakartikeyan is a total family man as he is a doting husband and loving father. He is the new dad in the tinsel town as he was recently blessed with a baby boy in his life. Today, the actor took to Twitter and introduced his baby boy to the world with an adorable picture. He also revealed his name to be Gugan Doss. Sivakartikeyan can be seen kissing his little boy on his forehead as they pose for the picture.

Sharing the adorable photo on social media, Sivakartikeyan wrote, "Heartfelt thanks to each & everyone for showering ur wishes on our little boy. With all ur blessings & love we hv named our son “GUGAN DOSS." Doss is Sivakarthikeyan's family name and the baby's face is not revealed in the photo.

எங்கள் அன்பு மகனை வாழ்த்திய அனைவருக்கும் நெஞ்சார்ந்த நன்றிகள்..உங்கள் அன்போடும் ஆசியோடும்

“குகன் தாஸ்” என பெயர்சூட்டியிருக்கிறோம் Heartfelt thanks to each & everyone for showering ur wishes on our little boy..With all ur blessings & love we hv named our son “GUGAN DOSS" pic.twitter.com/MKbpiWHe2D — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) August 3, 2021

Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi got married in 2010. They have an 8-year-old daughter. On July 12, he welcomed his second baby boy with a beautiful post, which said that he feels that his father is born as his son.

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan is currently awaiting the release of Doctor, which is all set to release on the OTT platform Hotstar very soon. He is also awaiting the release of the upcoming Tamil science-fiction thriller Ayalaan. The actor was shooting for director Cibi Chakravarthi's Don, before the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic and is yet to resume shoot post lockdown. The actor is also in talks with Jathi Rathnalu (2021- Telugu film) director Anudeep KV for a bilingual project.