Sivakartikeyan’s Ayalaan producer shares an exciting sneak peek into the Pan-Indian science fiction epic

Sivakarthikeyan is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema with a wide fan following. The actor will be seen next in the action film Maveeran which had its official release date announced yesterday by the team. However, there is another project of his that has been on the back burner for some time due to budgetary issues. The film titled “Ayalaan” has been in post-production hell for some time now and finally gets a probable mention recently. The film directed by R. Ravikumar is one of the most expensive films in Sivakarthikeyan’s career that has been in the making since 2016. The latest VFX shots added to the film were estimated at a whopping 40 crore budget with a special focus on reshoots. The film will see Sivarkarthikeyan share the screen with Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, and Isha Koppikar among others gets some new updates from the producer recently who opened up about the reasons behind the indefinite delay.

Ayaalan is one of the most anticipated films of the year

The film is being bankrolled by R D Raja for 24 AM Studios and the producer in today’s press release about the film, where shared some interesting facts about the film’s current status. R D Raja went on to say, “Ayalaan is the PAN INDIAN movie with the HIGHEST number of CGI shots. The FIRST film in INDIAN CINEMA with 4500+ VFX shots with an alien character in a pivotal role” The film is about a guy who comes across an alien presence and the ensuing adventures. Ayalaan will have a music score by A R Rahman and cinematography by Nirav Shah. With the recent update, fans are more excited about the release of the promotional material for the film and possible release dates.

Upcoming Films

Sivakarthikeyan will be next seen in Maveeran, an action film that has been in the making for a while now owing to production delays, finally getting ready for Bakrid’s release. The film was directed by “Mandela” fame Madonna Ashwin with Aditi Shankar and Yogi Babu in the main cast. The fans are excited about his line-up of films for this year which is to follow his good run of youthful blockbusters like Doctor and Don and revive the failure of Prince which was his last release.

