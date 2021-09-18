Sivakartikeyan's Doctor to get a theatrical release on THIS date; Deets Inside

Sivakarthikeyan will be seen next in the upcoming Tamil film titled Doctor. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Doctor is one of the most awaited movies in Kollywood. While the fans are eagerly waiting for the update about the release date, the makers today announced that the film will hit the big screens on October 9. The makers also shared a new poster.

The makers took to social media and shared this big news along with a poster, where Sivakartikeyan can be standing in a formal look with spectacles. After numerous postponements due to the COVID-19 lockdown and theatres being shut, the film is all set to hit the screens in October. ​Check out the new poster here:

Previously, due to the long delay of Doctor release, it was said that the film will be released on OTT platforms but for the sake of the fans, makers reconsidered the decision and opted for theatrical release. The makers announced the big decision last week and filled fans with joy. They wrote in a tweet, "Set all the speculations aside. Get ready for your laughter shot! #Doctor is coming to the big screen in October 2021!This decision is only for the fans and our dearest theatre owners."

Tipped to be another dark comedy, the story of Doctor apparently revolves around a kidney transplant racket. The film has Priyanka Mohan playing the female lead. Vinay, Yogi Babu, Ilavarasu, Arun play important roles in the film. Anirudh has composed music for the film. Doctor will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.