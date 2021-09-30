Sivakumarin Sabadham Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to about Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi's film

Updated on Sep 30, 2021
   
Sivakumarin Sabadham Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to about Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi's film
Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's film Sivakumarin Sabadham has released today in theatres, September 30. Also featuring him in the lead role alongside Madhuri Jain, Sivakumarin Sabadham is getting positive reviews from the audience and critics alike on social media. The film is a slapstick comedy with enjoyable songs and loud humour that makes it worth the watch.

A Twitter user, while watching the film shared thoughts about the film. The tweet read, "#SivakumarinSabadham is very entertaining, fun and also there are many positive thoughts around it...A good family entertainer along with a good concept and message!. Congratulations @hiphoptamizha #Jeevabeatz and the team, @it_is_madhuri @SathyaJyothi_and others.." 

A movie buff from the USA tweets, "@hiphoptamizha's #SivakumarinSabadham has an extraordinary storyline with a crystal clear explanation on how human relations have impacted our culture & authenticity. Watch the movie to understand the importance of people over money & the true meaning of #Heritage. Review from."

Check out what the audience has to say about the film: 

Sivakumarin Sabadham is co-produced the film with Sathya Jyothi Films in the banner Indie Rebels. The film's music is by Hiphop Tamizha while cinematography and editing are by Arjunraja and Deepak S Dwaraknath respectively.

The film has also Adithya Kathir, Prankster Rahul and VJ Parvathy in supporting roles.

