Sivakumarin Sabadham Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to about Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi's film

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's film Sivakumarin Sabadham has released today in theatres, September 30. Also featuring him in the lead role alongside Madhuri Jain, Sivakumarin Sabadham is getting positive reviews from the audience and critics alike on social media. The film is a slapstick comedy with enjoyable songs and loud humour that makes it worth the watch.

A Twitter user, while watching the film shared thoughts about the film. The tweet read, "#SivakumarinSabadham is very entertaining, fun and also there are many positive thoughts around it...A good family entertainer along with a good concept and message!. Congratulations @hiphoptamizha #Jeevabeatz and the team, @it_is_madhuri @SathyaJyothi_and others.."

A movie buff from the USA tweets, "@hiphoptamizha's #SivakumarinSabadham has an extraordinary storyline with a crystal clear explanation on how human relations have impacted our culture & authenticity. Watch the movie to understand the importance of people over money & the true meaning of #Heritage. Review from."

#SivakumarinSabadham 2nd half: Family-centric appeal, with the hero winning & reclaiming his family's pride & status in the silk handloom business. Peran-Thatha sentiment! Melodrama & loud comedy go hand in hand. Dir #HHT caters to the family audience too, along with the youth! — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) September 30, 2021

Just 3rd movie @hiphoptamizha Aathi anna Craze Salem Arrs Theater #SivakumarinSabadham pic.twitter.com/M8Iaa5giYU — தளபதி Ißu VK (@ibuvfc2) September 30, 2021

#SivakumarinSabadham - fun, jolly film after a long time. HHT already has huge fan base in youngsters, wit tis film he's ready to capture the family audience too. Will definitely buy a saree for my mom in a small shp in Kanchipuram @hiphoptamizha

@SathyaJyothi_ has a winner! — Kumarey (@Thirpoo) September 30, 2021

#SivakumarinSabadham interval - Pakka commercial and so much fun . But also talks about textile industry. Prankster rahul - good find. — கொக்கி குமார் (@Raghuvaran_07) September 30, 2021

Looks like feel good family entertainer.. Weekend book pannida vendiyadhu thaan #SivakumarinSabadham @hiphoptamizha @SathyaJyothi_ — Giriprasad Karthikeyan (@Giri_offl) September 30, 2021

Sivakumarin Sabadham is co-produced the film with Sathya Jyothi Films in the banner Indie Rebels. The film's music is by Hiphop Tamizha while cinematography and editing are by Arjunraja and Deepak S Dwaraknath respectively.

The film has also Adithya Kathir, Prankster Rahul and VJ Parvathy in supporting roles.

