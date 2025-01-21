Sivarapalli OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Telugu remake of hit series Panchayat starring Rag Mayur

Panchayat is one of the best Hindi web series, which was earlier remade in Tamil as Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam. Following the success of the show, the makers decided to make it in Telugu as well. That's right, Rag Mayur starrer Sivarapalli, based on Jitendra Kumar’s Panchayat is all set to make its digital debut this week.

When and where to watch Sivarapalli

Sivarapalli will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 24 onwards. The announcement was made by the OTT platform via their social media handle. Sharing the trailer of the series, they wrote, "Swagatham. It's time to meet all the beautiful people & stories from Sivarapalli. #SivarapalliOnPrime, New Series, Jan 24."



Official trailer and plot of Sivarapalli

Sivarapalli follows the journey of Shyam. He is an engineering graduate who is forced to take a job in Sivarapalli, which is a remote or secluded village in Telangana. The show explores his efforts to adjust to village life while trying to perform his job sincerely.

The trailer shows how Shyam tries his best to fit into the village. His struggle to adapt becomes a central theme of the series. Sivarapalli will be available for viewers to stream in over 240 countries. The show will be offered in Telugu with English subtitles for a global audience.

"This Telugu Original series offers a delightful mix of humor and heartfelt storytelling, weaving a narrative that is both engaging and emotionally resonant. Director Bhaskar Maurya has skillfully balanced comedy and drama to craft a tale that feels relatable and enduring," said Manish Menghani from Prime Video India.

Cast and crew of Sivarapalli

Sivarapalli stars Rag Mayur as Shyam. The star cast of the web series also includes Muralidhar Goud, Uday Gurrala, Rupa Lakshmi, Pavani Karanam and Sunny Palle in key roles.

Sivarapalli is directed by Bhaskar Maurya and Shanmukh Prashanth has adapted the script for the Telugu version. Meanwhile, the series will comprise 8 episodes in the first season.

