SJ Suryah, Bigg Boss Tamil fame Daniel added to the cast of Simbu’s Manaadu; Deets inside

Maanaadu producer Suresh Kamatachi took to his Twitter space and revealed that many other biggies of Kollywood including SJ Suryah have been added to the cast of the movie.

In an exciting piece of news, the makers of Simbu’s next film Manaadu have announced that few more big names of Kollywood including SJ Suryah, Manoj Bharathiraja, Y Gee Mahendran, Daniel who rose to fame after his participation in the second season Tamil reality show Bigg Boss are on board for the film. Taking to Twitter, the makers have announced the addition of the new actors. Earlier, when the movie’s first set of cast and crew was released during Pongal, the film’s director Venkat Prabhu had announced that there would be another big announcement. Now that the new cast members are introduced, it can be said that the film will be a huge turning point for STR.

It was earlier reported that the film will go on floors on January 26. However, it did not take off on that day due to unknown issues. Latest reports suggest that the film’s shooting process will start after the celebration of Simbu’s birthday on February 3, and it will be celebrated in a grand manner with the whole team of Manaadu. Reportedly, director Venkat Prabhu has already finalised the locations for the film and the film’s first shooting schedule will reportedly begin in Sri Lanka on February 10.

The producer had recently shared videos of Simbu intensely working out for the movie. Manaadu stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead. Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaran and Karunakaran are also roped in to play prominent roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for the film

Credits :Twitter

