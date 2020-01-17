SJ Suryah DENIES proposing to Priya Bhavani Shankar

SJ Suryah took to Twitter and cleared air stating that he did not propose to his co star Priya Bhavani SHankar. This comes after a news paper report which claimed that the actore had proposed to her in the sets of Bommai.

After rumours surfaced on social media about SJ Suryah’s proposal to actor Priya Bhavani Shankar, he took to social media and denied the rumours. The reports claimed that SJ Suryah proposed his co-star Priya Bhavani Shankar on the sets of the Bommai, and that Priya had rejected his proposal. It should be noted that the two have already been paired up for the movie Monster, which was well received by audience.

Taking to his Twitter page, Suryah wrote, "Some idiots have spread the wrong news that I made a love Propossal to @priya_Bshankar and she rejected it .... she a very good friend of mine since “Monster” & sincere actress too that’s it .... pls don’t irritate and spread false baseless rumours ... thx ... sjs".

Meanwhile, Bomai, directed by Abhiyum Naanum fame Radha Mohan, had its first look revelation recently. The look of Priya Bhavani Shankar, who is also roped in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, has not been revealed yet. Apart from Priya and Suryah, the film will also feature Chandini Tamilarasan in an important role. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for the movie and Richard M Nathan is cranking the camera. In the first look poster, SJ Suryah can be seen in a suit standing hand in hand with a mannequin. Touted to be a romantic thriller, the film is expected to hit screens on February 14, 2020.

