SJ Suryah’s role in STR’s Maanaadu REVEALED; Check it out

By now, we all know that SJ Suryah is playing a key role in STR’s Maanaadu. Now, the grapevine has that the actor will be seen playing the role of a cop in the film. Earlier in January, Suresh Kamatchi, who is producing Maanaadu, had announced on his Twitter account, that SJ Suryah has been roped in play a prominent role in the film. According to a report in Galatta Media, SJ Suryah, who joined the sets today, will be playing the main antagonist in the film, which is being directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Maanaadu has STR playing the lead role and Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen romancing him on-screen. The film has some critically acclaimed talents of Kollywood like Premgi Amaren, Manoj Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekar, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame actor Daniel among the others. Yuvan Shankar Raja will score background music for the film. According to some media reports, the cast and crew are off to Hyderabad to shoot the second schedule of the film.

Meanwhile, SJ Suryah will also be seen in Abhiyum Naanum fame Radha Mohan’s directorial, Bommai. The film’s first look was revealed recently. Priya Bhavani Shankar will be seen as the female lead. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the movie. In the first look poster, SJ Suryah can be seen in a suit standing hand in hand with a mannequin. Touted to be a romantic thriller, the film is reportedly expected to hit screens in May 2020.