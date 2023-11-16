SJ Suryah says a film's true impact isn't always apparent during release; cites Nayakan, Thalapathi as examples

Actor-director SJ Suryah was recently caught in an interview highlighting the true potential of a film not being achieved at the time of release and how it is only after a while, that people truly understand the cinema.

Talking to the publication Kumudam to promote his recently released film Jigarthanda DoubleX, SJ Suryah talked about some iconic films like Nayakan and Thalapathi not being welcomed by the audience initially but now enjoying a widespread appeal, beyond their time.

SJ Suryah talks about Nayakan and Thalapathi

Talking about the true potential of a film, SJ Suryah highlight how Kamal Haasan’s film Nayakan which was inspired by Francis Ford Coppola’s film The Godfather, faced backlash from the initial audience. Now the film enjoys a huge fanbase and is considered a great film.

Similarly, Thalapathi starring Superstar Rajinikanth and Mammootty in the leading roles was also met with initial displease from the audience which further went on to become a great film in the future that people still keep on talking about. He said that some movies like these don’t reach their true height at the time of release and its potential lies in it for future audiences to enjoy.

Interestingly, both the films were directed by Mani Ratnam and heavily criticised by yesteryear critics, but the very same films have now evolved into the classics of Tamil cinema everyone watches.

SJ Suryah’s Workfront

SJ Suryah has been having the time of his life in movies with two of his recent releases becoming hits in the theaters. Initially the Vishal starrer film Mark Antony then later on the recently released Karthik Subbaraj film Jigarthanda DoubleX is being celebrated by the audiences. Both films are lauded for the performance SJ Suryah brings out in it.

These are all the tip of the iceberg as SJ Suryah is set to appear in a lineup of great films with big stars as well. The actor is already in the Kamal Haasan film Indian 2 and Dhanush starrer film tentatively called D50, which is also directed by Dhanush himself.

Moreover, the actor will be seen in the Telugu films Saripodhaa Sanivaaram starring Nani and Ram Charan-Shankar film Game Changer as well.

ALSO READ: Karthik Subbaraj, Jigarthanda DoubleX team receive 'love and praises' as they meet Rajinikanth; see PICS