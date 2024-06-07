SK 23: Sivakarthikeyan’s new thick beard look revealed in leaked VIDEO from AR Murugadoss directorial’s sets

Sivakarthikeyan is back on the sets of his next action flick SK 23, directed by AR Murugadoss. A viral leaked video of the actor has caught everyone’s attention. In the new video, we can see SK sporting a suave and stylish thick beard look which is unlike any of the characters he has played to date.

The leaked video has been shared all over the internet, with SK walking out of his vanity van in the new look. In the short clip, we can see him wearing a red colored flannel shirt, and it surely is a treat for his fans.

Check out the leaked video of Sivakarthikeyan from SK 23 sets

The upcoming film directed by AR Murugadoss has been hitting the headlines ever since it was announced. The movie which marks the return of the director after 2020’s Rajinikanth starrer movie Darbar has really excited many fans.

The action thriller flick will feature Rukmini Vasanth and Biju Menon in key roles with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music. Furthermore, according to reports, SK 23’s shooting is currently in progress in Chennai with an action sequence being filmed. Besides his upcoming Tamil movie, Murugadoss is also currently working on Salman Khan’s film Sikandar.

Sivakarthikeyan’s work front

Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan will next be seen in the movie Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The upcoming biopic is an adaptation of the book series India's Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The book itself is based on martyred soldier Major Mukund Varadarajan.

The filming of the upcoming movie was recently wrapped up with actors like Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Hanun Bawra, and many more playing key roles. The project is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan and musically crafted by GV Prakash Kumar. The film is expected to release on September 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, on a personal front, Sivakarthikeyan recently became a father for the third time. SK and his wife Aarti welcomed a baby boy on June 2 with an official announcement done through the actor’s social media handles.

ALSO READ: Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthy blessed with their third child; fans and well-wishers send congratulations