SK14: Shooting of Sivakarthikeyan’s next with Ravikumar resumed; Title to be revealed soon

Shooting of Sivakarthikeyan's next film has been resumed after a brief break.

After being put on hold for a while, shooting of Sivakarthikeyan’s next film with and director Ravikumar has finally been resumed.Touted to be a science fiction film made on a huge budget, the film’s shooting was halted Sivakarthikeyan was busy wrapping up his other commitments. Now, in a sweet piece of news, 24 AM Productions took to Twitter and shared a picture from the sets of the film.

The film, which has AR Rahman for music composition, the film is being produced by Sivakarthikeyan’s home banner, 24 AM Productions. Nirav Shah is cranking the camera and the film also has Rakul Preet, Yogi Babu, and Karunakaran in lead roles. Meanwhile, the Hero actor has also been working for his upcoming movie Doctor and he has started the shoot of its next schedule. According to sources, the movie went on floors in the month of December last year and the first schedule has already been completed.

Happy to have kick started the last two schedules of our #ProductionNo5 after a brief gap; starring our very own @Siva_Kartikeyan and directed by @Ravikumar_Dir.

Thanks to all those who supported us throughout.

Title announcement in few days pic.twitter.com/SVMtlZ7x9X — 24AM (@24AMSTUDIOS) January 28, 2020

Now, the shooting of the next schedule is going on in full paces. If media reports are to be believed, the makers of Doctor are aiming for a September 2020 release. His last outing Hero, which was directed by PS Mithran, was a superhero film. The movie was produced by KJR studios. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen romancing Sivakarthikeyan on screen in Hero. Action King Arjun, Robo Shankar and Abhay Deol have also played key roles in the film. PS Mithran’s previous film Irumbu Thirai, which spoke about the perils of technology was a huge success in the box office.

