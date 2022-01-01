SK20: Sivakarthikeyan announces next with Jathi Ratnalu director KV Anudeep; Promises fun-filled entertainer

Sivakarthikeyan announces his next film with the blockbuster movie Jathi Ratnalu director KV Anudeep. This movie will mark his debut in Tollywood. Narayan Das Narang of Asian Cinemas will bankroll this project. The announcement was made with a special video and is tentatively titled SK20.

Sivakarthikeyan took to social media and shared a video to announce the details of his next on the occasion of New Year. The actor tweeted, Very happy to join with @AsianSuniel sir @SBDaggubati sir & my frnd @iamarunviswa for #SK20 ,directed by my fav @anudeepfilm & music by @MusicThaman bro.A fun-filled entertainer on the way."

The actors and directors of the South film industry are exploring their margins to entertain the audience irrespective of any language. After actors like Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi and directors like Shankar and Prashanth Neel are all set to mark their space in Tollywood. Now SK20 will mark Sivakarthikeyan's debut in Tollywood and fans can't wait to welcome him as he is a great actor.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is also awaiting the release of the upcoming Tamil science-fiction thriller Ayalaan. Tipped to be a film centered on a lost alien who finds a friend in Sivakarthikeyan’s character, the film has been directed by Ravi Kumar and features Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady. Sivakarthikeyan is also shooting for director Cibi Chakravarthi's Don.