SK20: Sivakarthikeyan next with Anudeep KV goes on floors after pooja; See Photos

Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan has joined hands with director Anudeep KV for his Tollywood debut . The bilingual project will release in both Telugu and Tamil. The movie was launched with a mahurat pooja today. The actor was seen in a black shirt with mundu for the pooja. Sathyaraj will also be part of this film. The filming of the movie will commence from today and the project will be shot in a single stretch in Karaikudi and Pondicherry.

Sivakarthikeyan’s next has been jointly backed by Narayan Das Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Suresh Babu under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Productions and Shanthi Talkies. Meanwhile, S Thaman has scores the music for the movie.

Check out the pictures below:

Touted to be a romantic entertainer, SK20 marks Sivakarthikeyan’s 20th film. The film has a backdrops of Pondicherry in India and London in UK. The makers had announced the project this New Year and the glimpse of the project got a tremendous response from the audience.

The fans are also excited for Sivakarthikeyan action-comedy Don . Directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, the film will release on 25 March. Don will mark Cibi Chakaravarthi’s directorial debut. The film is being produced by Allirajah Subaskaran of Lyca Productions. The film revolves around life of college students and the fans have been loving all the glimpses from the film including the songs.

He will also be doing a film with Rajkumar Periyasamy tentatively titled SK 21 which will be produced by Raaj Kamal Films and Sony Pictures.