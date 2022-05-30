SK20: Sivakarthikeyan's romantic entertainer to be out in theatres on August 31

Tamil sensation Sivakarthikeyan will be directed by Anudeep KV in his 20th project, temporarily named SK20. The bilingual drama will release in both Telugu and Tamil and will also mark the Tollywood debut of the actor. The latest update about the venture is that SK20 will release in the theatres on 13 August this year.

The flick was launched with a mahurat pooja a couple of months back and has been making headlines ever since. Sivakarthikeyan attended the celebration in a black shirt with mundu. The shooting of the movie has already commenced in Karaikudi and Pondicherry.

Check out the announcement below:

Jointly bankrolled by Narayan Das Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Suresh Babu under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Productions, and Shanthi Talkies, S Thaman is onboard the team as the music composer. Ukrainian actress Maria Ryaboshapka has been roped in to play the female lead for the Sivakarthikeyan starrer. She initially appeared in the Hindi web series, Special Ops and will now be marking her debut in the South with SK20. According to reports, Naveen Polishetty, the lead actor of Jathi Ratnalu is also likely to make a small appearance in the film.

The film is said to have a backdrop of Pondicherry in India and London in the UK. The makers announced the movie on New Year 2022 and the primary glimpse of the project got an exciting response from the moviegoers.

On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan will also work alongside Kamal Haasan in Rajkumar Periaswamy's directorial. Backed by Kamal Haasan's production house Raj Films and Sony Pictures Films India, the film has been titled SK21 for now. Shyam Singha Roy actress Sai Pallavi has been signed in as the female lead for the movie. Announcing the news, the makers shared pictures of Sai Pallavi with Kamal Haasan as they welcomed her on board.

