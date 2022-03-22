SK20: Ukrainian actress Maria Ryaboshapka welcomed on board as the female lead for Sivakarthikeyan starrer

Sivakarthikeyan and Jathi Rathnalu director KV Anudeep's bilingual SK20 have roped in Ukrainian actress Maria Riaboshapka as the female lead. The makers took to Twitter and officially welcomed the beauty on board. She appeared in the Hindi web series 'Special Ops' lately and will now mark her debut in the South with SK20.

The makers took to Twitter and shared the news of Ryaboshapka's casting in the film along with a poster. The actress looks beautiful and fans can't wait to watch her chemistry with Sivakarthikeyan. Sharing the news, the makers tweeted, "A Beautiful Angel has just Landed to Mesmerise. Team #SK20 welcomes actress #MariaRyaboshapka on board as the female lead."

Take a look at the official post here:

Maria Ryaboshapka had earlier acted in a notable role in the Hindi web series Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story.

SK20 went on the floors in February and the first schedule of the project is likely to be wrapped up by March. It is believed that if everything goes smoothly, the entire movie will be wrapped up by the end of April.

SK20 marks the debut of Sivakarthikeyan in Tollywood as it is a bilingual film, it will be made in Telugu and Tamil. The yet to be titled film is produced under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP along with Suresh Productions. SS Thaman is scoring the music.

